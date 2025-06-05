Overcrowding, free passes among causes of RCB celebration stampede: Police sources

BENGALURU: Confusion over the victory parade, free passes, over crowding and limited seats at the Chinnaswamy Stadium are said to be some of the major reasons that led to stampede that left at least 11 people dead and over 30 injured.

The initial chaos that later turned into a stampede began as several cricket enthusiasts who did not have entry tickets to the stadium tried to swarm into the premises along with those who had valid tickets, sources in the police said.

During the chaos, some people fell on the ground, some got injured while trying to scale huge gates to gain entry into the stadium.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that 11 people died and 33 were injured following the stampede near the stadium. Most of the deceased were youths, including men and women, with several of them being students.

Noting that the stadium has a capacity for 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh people had come, he said, "The match happened the previous evening and this event was organised on Wednesday by the cricket association, so no one had expected that so many people would come. The expectation was the equivalent number of people for the stadium's capacity or slightly more than that may gather."