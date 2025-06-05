Rahul Gandhi accuses Nitish government of turning Bihar into a hub of crime and unemployment

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, accusing it of turning the state into a hub of crime, unemployment, and forced migration.

His remarks came in response to a disturbing incident in Gaya, where a doctor was allegedly assaulted for treating the mother of a rape survivor.

In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi cited a video posted by the Bihar Congress that showed Dr. Jitendra Yadav tied to a tree and brutally beaten. The incident reportedly occurred after the doctor visited the home of a rape survivor in Gaya to provide medical care to her mother. The assailants, believed to be linked to the rape accused, reportedly attacked the doctor in retaliation after one of the accused was arrested.

“Despite being in power for 20 years, Nitishji's double-engine government could neither provide security, nor respect, nor development to Bihar,” Gandhi wrote in Hindi. “Crime, unemployment, and migration — this has become the real identity of the Nitish-BJP government. Their agenda is to cling to power by making the public helpless.”

Calling for an end to what he described as the “politics of power,” Gandhi added, “Now it is enough. The time has come to break this cycle of injustice and take Bihar ahead on the path of security, self-respect, and dignity.”

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed also condemned the state of law and order in Bihar. Referring to a separate recent incident where a 9-year-old rape victim was allegedly denied treatment and died, Mohamed said, “Who is running Bihar? The Modi-Nitish Kumar government has completely surrendered the state to criminals and goons.”