Secret Wedding? Mahua Moitra marries BJD’s Pinaki Misra

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has tied the knot with senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pinaki Misra, reports said.

According to The Telegraph India, the wedding took place on May 3 in a strictly private affair, with both leaders keeping the event a top secret.

Even party insiders were reportedly unaware of the development.

Adding fuel to the speculation, photographs sourced by The Telegraph India from Germany show Moitra adorned in gold jewellery and smiling, which have since circulated online. However, no official statement has been issued by either Moitra or Misra, and their respective parties have remained silent. The couple has neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

Mahua Moitra, a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar, West Bengal, was a former investment banker who transitioned into politics and quickly gained a reputation as one of Parliament’s most articulate and fearless voices.

This is reportedly Moitra’s second marriage. She was previously married to Danish financier Lars Brorson. More recently, she was in a highly publicized relationship with lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai. That relationship ended acrimoniously, culminating in legal disputes and public accusations. Moitra had referred to Dehadrai as a “jilted ex” during the controversy that ultimately led to her suspension from Parliament in late 2023.

Pinaki Misra is four-time MP from Puri. He was previously married to Sangeeta Misra, with whom he has two children.

As of now, the reported marriage between Moitra and Misra remains unconfirmed officially, but the emerging images and reports have sparked considerable buzz in political circles.