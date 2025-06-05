Senior Maoist leader Sudhakar killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

BIJAPUR: A senior maoist commander who was a Central Committee Member (CCM) was killed in an encounter in the National park area of Bijapur on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Narasimha Chalam alias Sudhakar, 67, in-charge of the Maoist ideological training school (RePOS). An AK -47 rifle was recovered beside his body.

Sudhakar's death came just a week after the elimination of CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Basavaraju on May 21.

Speaking to TNIE, P Sunderraj, Inspector General of police (Bastar range) said, “Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of senior Maoist leaders and cadres in the region, a joint team comprising personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) launched targeted operation on June 5 inside the remote forest of Indravati National Park. During the operation, security forces engaged in an encounter, resulting in the death of Sudhakar."

The IG added that reliable intelligence inputs had indicated the presence of Gautam alias Sudhakar, along with Telangana State Committee member Bandi Prakash, Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee member Pappa Rao, and several other armed Maoist cadres in the area.

Chhattisgarh police cited the death of Sudhakar as a major blow to the Maoist leadership, particularly in the Dandakaranya region of the state adjoining Telangana, Odisha and Maharashtra.

So far this year, security forces have recovered the bodies of 186 Maoist cadres in the Bastar region, which spans seven districts in south Chhattisgarh.

According to a press release issued by the Bastar police, it is believed that other Maoist cadres may have fled the encounter site. Further details, including the exact number of casualties and recoveries, will be shared once the operation is complete.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirmed the BJP government's commitment to meeting the March 31, 2026 deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eliminate the Maoist threat from the region.