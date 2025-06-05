Terror, trade in focus as EAM Jaishankar meets Central Asian counterparts

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday held separate meetings with the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan ahead of the fourth India-Central Asia Dialogue, which is scheduled for Friday.

Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev, and Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov all condemned terrorism and supported collaborative efforts to tackle the threat.

In a social media post, Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Nurtleu’s “reaffirmation of zero tolerance for terrorism.” He and Muhriddin agreed on the need to “firmly counter terrorism in our region.” During his meeting with Kulubaev, Jaishankar thanked Kyrgyzstan for its “support and solidarity in countering terrorism,” and welcomed Meredov’s strong condemnation of all forms of terrorism.

Alongside security issues, Jaishankar and the ministers discussed ways to enhance trade, investment, connectivity, and cooperation in development and energy.

With Nurtleu, Jaishankar reviewed the India-Kazakhstan strategic partnership, including trade and energy ties. “Also spoke about widening connectivity with the Central Asia region,” the minister said.

Talks with Kulubaev also covered cooperation in banking, education, health, energy, and capacity building. Separate cooperation programmes were signed with the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Friday’s India-Central Asia Dialogue will focus on deepening ties across key areas such as trade, connectivity, technology, and development. The six nations will also exchange views on regional security challenges and broader global issues.