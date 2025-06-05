Uttarakhand sees record June chill as pre-monsoon rain cools temperatures

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is witnessing an unexpected drop in temperatures, breaking a 10-year heat record as heavy pre-monsoon rainfall continues to cool the region. The unusual weather pattern has been linked to strong moisture-carrying winds from the Bay of Bengal, which have led to sustained showers across the state.

Officials at the State Meteorological Centre said the consistent rainfall from March to May, driven by Western Disturbances and increased atmospheric moisture, is the main reason behind the temperature drop. This year’s pre-monsoon period brought far more rain than usual, which prevented summer temperatures from rising and significantly reduced forest fire incidents in higher altitudes.

Speaking exclusively to TNIE, Dr. Bikram Singh, Director of the State Meteorological Centre, explained, "The comparatively higher pre-monsoon rainfall from March to May has been the primary reason for this temperature dip. The continuous nature of the rain not only sustained the drop in mercury but also significantly reduced incidents of forest fires in the state's higher reaches, further contributing to the cooler conditions. The absence of forest fires has also ensured a pleasant climate."

Dr. Singh further acknowledged a discernible shift in weather patterns, remarking that the summer period has "shrunk." "With the monsoon now at our doorstep, the summer season has virtually disappeared," he observed.

He further said that the sustained strong winds from the Bay of Bengal and Western Disturbances, coupled with intermittent rainfall, left "no gap for temperatures to rise," thus preventing the usual summer escalation.

This shift has brought rare relief in June, a month usually marked by intense heat. For the first time in a decade, the first week of June is being marked by pleasant, even chilly, weather across much of the state.

In mountainous areas, people have taken out sweaters and blankets, while in the plains, many have turned off their air conditioners. Shubhankar Dimri, a hotelier in Joshimath, told TNIE, "We are having to wear sweaters even in June this year. Such a weather cycle was last witnessed nearly 30 years ago." Quoting his father, Subhash Dimri, Shubhankar added, "This time, there has been unexpected snowfall in Gorso, just 4 kilometres beyond Auli and Joshimath, which in itself is a record."

In Dehradun, the maximum temperature has been recorded at eight degrees below normal for the second time in a week. On Tuesday, the city saw a daytime high of 27.6 degrees Celsius and a night temperature of 17.3 degrees — the lowest June minimum in 10 years.

Environmentalists have expressed concern over the shift in weather cycles. Ira Chauhan told TNIE, "The way the summer period has shrunk could prove to be a fatal factor for our vegetation, fruits, horticulture, and overall food security. This is a significant warning bell."