Woman BJP leader's boyfriend rapes minor daughter in front of her; both held in Haridwar

HARIDWAR: A BJP leader and her boyfriend were arrested here for allegedly making him and his aide rape her 13-year-old daughter, the police said on Thursday.

The matter came to light on Tuesday when the minor told her father about her ordeal, following which he lodged a police complaint, Haridwar SSP Pramendra Dobhal said.

A case was registered under BNS Sections 70 (2) (gang-rape), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (criminal act) by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Anamika Sharma and her boyfriend Sumit Patwal were arrested from a hotel here on Wednesday after a medical examination of the girl confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted, Dobhal said.

Meanwhile, a search is underway to arrest Sumit's accomplice named Shubham.

Anamika formerly headed the BJP Mahila Morcha's Haridwar district unit, however, once her name cropped up in this case, she was stripped of the party's primary membership.