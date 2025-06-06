Assam flood situation improves further, 4.43 lakh still affected

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam improved further on Friday following a decline in the rains.
No death was reported in the state during the past 24 hours but one person was reported missing. Manipur reported three deaths which took the Northeast flood and landslide toll to 53.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 4,43,560 people across 18 districts are still affected by the floods in Assam. Over 40,000 of them were taking shelter in relief camps. Cropland remained affected in areas of 16,558.59 hectares.
The affected districts were Cachar, Nagaon, Sribhumi, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Hojai, Dibrugarh, Bongaigaon, Morigaon, Darrang, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Jorhat and Kamrup (Metro).
The Brahmaputra and four other rivers were flowing above the danger level in some places, the ASDMA said.
A flood report issued by the Manipur government said 1,65,936 people remained affected in the state. Altogether 35,385 houses were damaged by the floods and landslides. The state recorded altogether 160 incidents of landslides.
As the rains have now subsided, Meitei organisation Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity urged the state government to provide compensation to the victims after conducting a comprehensive field survey.
Several areas of the Imphal Valley have remained inundated. The organisation stressed on pumping out the water.
The flood situation also improved in Arunachal Pradesh. A government statement said 33,200 people remained affected in 215 villages of 24 districts.
The authorities set up three relief camps where 239 displaced people were lodged. Changlang in eastern Arunachal is one of the worst-hit districts.
Meanwhile, all the stranded tourists were reportedly evacuated from Chaten in North Sikkim which was badly hit by landslides.
Mizoram was ravaged by around 700 landslides and rains which damaged water pipelines at many places. Foreseeing a crisis of water, the state government advised citizens to harvest rainwater.