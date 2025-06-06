Assam flood situation improves further, 4.43 lakh still affected

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam improved further on Friday following a decline in the rains.

No death was reported in the state during the past 24 hours but one person was reported missing. Manipur reported three deaths which took the Northeast flood and landslide toll to 53.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 4,43,560 people across 18 districts are still affected by the floods in Assam. Over 40,000 of them were taking shelter in relief camps. Cropland remained affected in areas of 16,558.59 hectares.

The affected districts were Cachar, Nagaon, Sribhumi, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Hojai, Dibrugarh, Bongaigaon, Morigaon, Darrang, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Jorhat and Kamrup (Metro).

The Brahmaputra and four other rivers were flowing above the danger level in some places, the ASDMA said.

A flood report issued by the Manipur government said 1,65,936 people remained affected in the state. Altogether 35,385 houses were damaged by the floods and landslides. The state recorded altogether 160 incidents of landslides.