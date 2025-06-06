Bihar has turned into 'crime capital of India', says Rahul Gandhi

RAJGIR/GAYAJI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar over the law and order situation, alleging that the state has turned into the "crime capital of India".

Addressing the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' in Nalanda's Rajgir, Gandhi also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "remaining silent" on US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan during the military conflict.

"Bihar, once considered the land of peace and justice, has now turned into the crime capital of India," the former Congress president asserted.

Gandhi also said he was apprehensive whether the Centre could properly conduct the caste census with no officers from the OBC, Dalit or tribal communities finalising the questionnaire.

"The Modi government will never conduct a real caste census, because the day they conduct a real caste census, their politics will end. There are two models of caste census - a BJP model and the Telangana model. In the BJP model, officers will decide the questions in a closed room. No officers from the OBC, Dalit or tribal communities are there in the select group of officers", said Rahul Gandhi.

Telangana is ruled by the Congress.

"I am fighting for the caste census to save the Constitution and for the overall betterment of the country...Wherever we form government in future, we will remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations. It will start from Bihar," he said.

"The PM used to say in every speech: 'I belong to OBC'. Then on the caste census, they say that there is no caste in India," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader wondered how Narendra Modi became an OBC if there is no caste in the country.