Bihar vigilance team raids BPS officer Shweta Mishra in disproportionate assets case

PATNA: Bihar police’s Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) carried out searches at five locations of a senior Bihar administrative service (BAS) officer in Patna, Katihar in Bihar and Prayagraj in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of Shweta Mishra, who is currently posted at the Public Grievances Redressal Cell in Katihar district. She was not present when raiding teams armed order of competent court visited her residence for searches.

The searches, which lasted more the eight hours resulted in the seizure of Rs 6.51 lakh in cash, jewellery worth Rs 16 lakh and document pertaining to investments in fixed deposits, insurance companies and several properties.

Shweta Mishra, a 2011 batch BPS officer, owns a flat at Aradhya Mansion in AG Colony near Sheikhpura Mor in Patna. She also has a palatial residence in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where she is reported to have spent around Rs 30–35 lakh on interior decoration.