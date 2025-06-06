BRICS must intervene as terror infra very much active in Pakistan, says Birla

NEW DELHI: In a sharp rebuke to the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accused Pakistan of failing to dismantle terror networks operating from its soil, while defending India’s recent counter-terror operations.

“Pakistan has failed to take concrete action against the terrorist infrastructure operating from its territory,” Birla said during a bilateral meeting with the President of the Federal Senate of Brazil, Davi Alcolumbre.

Referring to the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Birla said: “The recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, India, in which 26 innocent civilians were brutally killed, has shaken not only India but also the conscience of the entire world.” He added that India had exercised “its right to respond, to prevent such cross-border attacks in the future, and to defend itself.”