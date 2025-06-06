BRICS must intervene as terror infra very much active in Pakistan, says Birla

NEW DELHI: In a sharp rebuke to the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accused Pakistan of failing to dismantle terror networks operating from its soil, while defending India’s recent counter-terror operations.
“Pakistan has failed to take concrete action against the terrorist infrastructure operating from its territory,” Birla said during a bilateral meeting with the President of the Federal Senate of Brazil, Davi Alcolumbre.
Referring to the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Birla said: “The recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, India, in which 26 innocent civilians were brutally killed, has shaken not only India but also the conscience of the entire world.” He added that India had exercised “its right to respond, to prevent such cross-border attacks in the future, and to defend itself.”
On Operation Sindoor, he stressed, “These steps were measured, non-provocative, proportionate, and responsible. Their sole objective was to destroy terrorist infrastructure and neutralise the capabilities of terrorists.”
He reaffirmed India’s stance: “Today’s India is firmly committed to a policy of zero tolerance towards all forms of terrorism and gives a strong response to every terrorist attack.”
Birla also praised the longstanding partnership between India and Brazil, describing the bilateral relationship as rooted in “shared democratic values, peace, cooperation, sustainable development, and common objectives.”
On the sidelines of the BRICS Forum, Birla held a separate meeting with Hugo Motta, President of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil. He called for deeper cooperation in future-facing sectors.