Chenab bridge: Kashmir's century-old dream comes true as the mountain territory gets rail link to mainland

SRINAGAR: June 6 marks a historic day in Jammu and Kashmir as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the long-awaited train service, fulfilling a century-old dream of linking Kashmir to India’s rail network. The train to Kashmir marks a historic milestone in India’s engineering and connectivity.
The key projects flagged off by PM Modi include two new Kashmir-specific designed special Vande Bharat trains and inaugurate two engineering marvels, the Chenab bridge (world’s highest railway bridge which is taller than Eiffel tower) and Anji bridge, India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge.
“6th June is indeed a special day for my sisters and brothers of Jammu and Kashmir. Key infrastructure projects worth Rs. 46,000 crores are being inaugurated, which will have a very positive impact on people’s lives. In addition to being an extraordinary feat of architecture, the Chenab Rail Bridge will improve connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. The Anji Bridge stands tall as India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge in a terrain that is challenging,” PM Modi posted on X a day before launch of the Kashmir train.
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also said June 6 is a landmark day for J&K when, finally, the valley will be connected to the rest of the country by a railway link to be inaugurated at the hands of the PM.
He said it has been a long wait. “If I say that I have been waiting for this day for a long time, it won’t be an exaggeration. This project started when I was in school, maybe in class 7 or 8. Today, my children have also completed their education and are now working,” he said.
The CM said the train service will benefit everyone, reducing the impact of highway closures on people’s daily lives. He also noted that the excessive fares charged by airlines will come to an end with this new rail connectivity.
The 272-km long Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, constructed at the cost of Rs 43,780 crore, includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges.
“Till now, I had heard in books that a train would ply from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. But it is now going to happen in reality. This is a dream come true. Better late than never,” said a university student, Riyaz Ahmad.
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said dedication of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a historic leap for Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.
“The rail project is an engineering excellence that will create an ideal environment for trade, business, all weather transportation. The historic railway line will unlock the potential of J&K and drive unprecedented economic growth in remote areas. I strongly believe, it’s a railway line to future,” Sinha said.
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) general secretary Faiz Bakshi said direct rail link between Katra and Srinagar is a historic and transformative development for J&K.
“It will significantly improve regional connectivity and strengthen the economic foundation of the Valley. The rail corridor will be a major catalyst for growth across key economic sectors such as tourism, trade, and logistics by reducing travel time and operational costs,” he said.
The Chamber demanded the commencement of cargo train services to unlock the full economic potential of Kashmir.
USBRL project
In 1983, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi laid the foundation stone for Jammu-Udhampur railway line. In 1994, then PM PV Narasimha Rao announced the modern-day USBRL with an extended railway line from Udhampur to Baramulla via Srinagar to connect Kashmir with the rest of the country.
The 272 kms USBRL project, which received approval in 1994-95, was started in 2005-06.
Stretching 272 kilometres through the rugged Himalayas, the project has been built at a cost of Rs 43,780 crores. It includes 36 tunnels with a combined length of 119 kilometres. The project has 943 bridges that knit together valleys, ridges and mountain passes.
Designed to overcome the region's challenging geography and topography, the rail connectivity will mark a new chapter in mobility, trade and tourism for Jammu and Kashmir.
The train will give all weather connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the country. It would prove very beneficial for all -- from commoners, traders, industrialists to students by cutting the time and the cost of the travel.
Engineering Marvel
The Chenab Bridge, constructed over the Chenab River in Reasi district, stands as a testament to human ingenuity and resilience. Built at a cost of Rs 1,456 crores, the bridge soars 359 meters above the riverbed, making it 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower. Its arch span of 467 meters solidifies its status as a marvel, blending structural strength with aesthetic appeal.
In collaboration with DRDO, the bridge has been made blast-proof and can withstand high-velocity winds of up to 266 kph at deck level. It is also built to endure extreme weather conditions, including temperatures as low as -40°C.
First cable stayed rail bridge
The Anji Khad Bridge is India’s first cable stayed railway bridge. About 331 metres above the riverbed and stretching 725 metres across, Anji Bridge is anchored by 96 high tensile cables. At its heart stands an inverted Y shaped pylon that climbs 193 metres above its foundation. The total length of cable strand used in the bridge is 653 kilometres.
Over 8,200 metric tonnes of structural steel have gone into its construction, ensuring strength and durability. It has been built to endure tremors, strong winds and shifting geology.
T-50 tunnel
Tunnel T50, measuring 12.77 kilometres, connects Khari and Sumber in Jammu and Kashmir. It is the longest transportation tunnel in the country and the longest one built under the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.
The tunnel has become a key link in ensuring uninterrupted rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of India.
Constructed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method, the tunnel passes through complex and varied geology including quartzite, gneiss and phyllite. The route faced major construction hurdles such as high-water ingress, landslides, shear zones and jointed volcanic rock formations.
To meet these challenges, engineers built three adits (access tunnels) that allowed work to begin from multiple faces at once, which helped accelerate the construction timeline. The design includes a main tunnel and a parallel escape tunnel, connected through cross-passages every 375 metres to ensure safety.
Tunnel T50 is fully equipped with CCTV cameras installed every 50 metres. All feeds are monitored from a central control room to support safety and smooth operations. In addition, Indian Railways constructed 215 kilometres of approach roads to provide access to project sites, improving transport and connectivity for nearby communities.
Vande Bharat trains six days a week
Two Vande Bharat Express trains (26404/26403 and 26401/26402) will run on Srinagar–Katra–Srinagar route with intermediate stops at Banihal.
The trains will operate six days a week (except Wednesday) starting from Saturday, June 7.
The semi-high-speed trains will halt only at four key stations -- Jammu Tawi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Banihaland Srinagar.
Due to security concerns, the Railways will be plying trains only during day time on Kashmir route.
Also initially, there will not be direct train service between Srinagar to Delhi or other parts of the country.
The travellers plying from Srinagar to Delhi or any other place or vice versa would have to deboard the train at Katra railway station and then board another train to continue their journey. They will have to undergo fresh screening and checking and rescanning of their luggage at the Katra station.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the direct train between Jammu and Srinagar will run in September after work on Jammu railway station is completed.
Specially designed trains for Kashmir
The Vande Bharat Express train that will ply on the Srinagar route have been specially designed to operate seamlessly in Kashmir's challenging winter conditions.
The train has special climate-related features including advanced heating systems that prevents freezing of water and bio-toilet tanks, provide warm air for vacuum system and ensure optimal functioning of the air-brake system for smooth operations even in sub-zero temperatures.
All the pipelines will remain heated. The water tankers will have insulation and thermal heating arrangements to cope with the intense cold wave conditions.
The train also features embedded heating elements in the windshield to automatically defrost the driver's front lookout glass, ensuring clear visibility in harsh winter and bone-chilling cold.
The CCTV cameras and other surveillance gadgets will be part of the security arrangements of the train.
Jammu Railway Division
Ahead of connecting Kashmir with the rail network, Indian Railways inaugurated a new Jammu Railway Division under Northern Railway, with its headquarters in Jammu city in January this year.
Launched by PM Modi on January 6, the division was carved out of the Ferozepur Division to better serve the rail transport needs of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of Punjab. The division includes 11 key goods terminals, facilitating the movement of food grains, cement, coal, fuel, and perishable produce across the region.
First visit of PM to J&K after Operation Sindoor
It will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after May 7 Operation launched by Indian military to target and destroy terror camps in Pakistan and PoK to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists from different states and a local pony wala, who attempted to snatch weapon from one of the attackers to save tourists, were killed.
The PM will address a public rally at Sports Stadium in Katra and is likely to talk in detail about Operation Sindoor.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various road projects.
He will lay the foundation stone for the road widening project from Rafiabad to Kupwara on National Highway-701 and the construction of Shopian bypass road on NH-444 worth over Rs 1,952 crore.
He will also inaugurate two flyover projects at Sangrama Junction on National Highway-1 in Srinagar and at Bemina Junction on National Highway-44.
The PM will also lay the foundation stone for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra worth over Rs 350 crore. It will be the first medical college in Reasi district contributing substantially to the healthcare infrastructure in the region.