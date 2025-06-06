CJI: Tech push erodes public faith in judiciary

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Wednesday sounded a note of caution on the growing role of technology in the justice delivery system.

Delivering the keynote address at the British Institute of International and Comparative Law, London, on the topic ‘The Role of Courts in Upholding Rule of Law in Adjudicating Commercial Disputes’, the CJI called for the creation of a Commonwealth Dream Team to address the evolving challenges facing the justice system worldwide. “When the technology takes the driver’s seat in the legal system, it erodes the public’s faith in the judiciary,” he added.

“Unlike computer algorithms, the law isn’t meant to blindly follow historical trends, optimise for cautioned against overreliance on technology engagement, or serve judgments based on preferences of the audience. It is rooted in principles, in reason, and above all, in fairness,” he said.