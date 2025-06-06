Congress adopts corporate-style selection process to rebuild grassroots in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: In a bid to rebuild its crumbling grassroots network in Maharashtra, the Congress party has rolled out a democratic selection process inspired by corporate recruitment practices to appoint its 550 taluka presidents.

Since taking over as Maharashtra Congress president, Harshvardhan Sapkal has been exploring various methods to rebuild the party, which was left decimated after the state assembly election results.

For the first time in the party’s history in Maharashtra, aspirants for the taluka president post are being interviewed before appointments are made through a structured selection process.

Sources said Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has issued guidelines to the Maharashtra unit outlining dos and don’ts for appointing district and taluka presidents.

Speaking to TNIE on the condition of anonymity, a senior Congress leader said: “We were told that the aspirant’s party loyalty should be complete and rooted in Congress and secular ideology. Whether the aspirant has deep pockets or not will no longer influence the appointment of taluka and district presidents.”

“Earlier, financial strength played a key role, but that is now negligible. Ideological commitment is more important at a time when many seek to align with those in power,” he added.

The party leader added that the selection panel must ensure the chosen candidates are not swayed by capitalist interests, stand by the party during crises, and remain committed to serving the common people. “Besides, whether the aspirant is glamorous or well-known does not matter. A person from a poor family can also be appointed as taluka or district president,” he said.

“The shortlisted names have been sent to the Congress leadership, where a third-party verification process is being carried out. Rahul Gandhi is closely monitoring the selection to ensure the right people are appointed to the right positions. His aim is to build and expand the party with truly committed workers,” the leader added.