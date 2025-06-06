India to host 12th BRICS parliamentary forum in 2026; terrorism, AI, global peace dominate 11th meet in Brazil

NEW DELHI: The 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum convened in Brasília, Brazil, from June 4 to 5 June, with active participation from all ten member countries, including India.

The Indian Parliamentary delegation was led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accompanied by a high-level team of senior parliamentarians and officials.

This year’s forum brought together representatives from the parliaments of India, Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia. Delegations played a significant role in shaping the final joint declaration through multiple sessions of comprehensive dialogue and deliberation.

A wide consensus was reached on several pressing global matters, including the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), international trade and economic development, inter-parliamentary collaboration, and efforts towards global peace and security.

India’s positions on various global concerns were widely acknowledged and incorporated into the final declaration. Notably, India’s firm stance against terrorism received strong support from all member nations. The Forum unequivocally condemned all forms of terrorist attacks, including the recent attack in Pahalgam in India, and endorsed India’s call for a “zero tolerance” policy towards terrorism.

Speaker Om Birla emphasised the need for unified global efforts to curb the financial networks supporting terrorism, enhance intelligence sharing among nations, prevent the misuse of emerging technologies by terror outfits, and improve cooperation in investigations and judicial proceedings.