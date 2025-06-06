India to host 12th BRICS parliamentary forum in 2026; terrorism, AI, global peace dominate 11th meet in Brazil

NEW DELHI: The 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum convened in Brasília, Brazil, from June 4 to 5 June, with active participation from all ten member countries, including India.
The Indian Parliamentary delegation was led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accompanied by a high-level team of senior parliamentarians and officials.
This year’s forum brought together representatives from the parliaments of India, Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia. Delegations played a significant role in shaping the final joint declaration through multiple sessions of comprehensive dialogue and deliberation.
A wide consensus was reached on several pressing global matters, including the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), international trade and economic development, inter-parliamentary collaboration, and efforts towards global peace and security.
India’s positions on various global concerns were widely acknowledged and incorporated into the final declaration. Notably, India’s firm stance against terrorism received strong support from all member nations. The Forum unequivocally condemned all forms of terrorist attacks, including the recent attack in Pahalgam in India, and endorsed India’s call for a “zero tolerance” policy towards terrorism.
Speaker Om Birla emphasised the need for unified global efforts to curb the financial networks supporting terrorism, enhance intelligence sharing among nations, prevent the misuse of emerging technologies by terror outfits, and improve cooperation in investigations and judicial proceedings.
India’s principled and assertive leadership was particularly recognised throughout the forum. “India’s firm policy on countering terrorism was strongly acknowledged,” the joint declaration noted. Birla’s address further highlighted India’s vision for global cooperation in tackling terrorism, establishing a fair and balanced international order, advancing innovation in technology, and fostering democratic exchange.
The Forum concluded with India being entrusted with hosting the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in 2026. Speaker Om Birla was formally handed the chairmanship, marking a significant moment in India’s parliamentary diplomacy. With this responsibility, India is set to play a pivotal role in reinforcing cooperation among BRICS parliaments and spearheading collective efforts to tackle global challenges.
The Indian delegation included Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha; Surendra Singh Nagar, MP, Rajya Sabha; Vijay Baghel, MP, Lok Sabha; Vivek Thakur, MP, Lok Sabha; Dr Shabari Byreddy, MP, Lok Sabha; Shri Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary General, Lok Sabha; P.C. Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha; along with senior officers from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.