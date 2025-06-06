Indian, local languages will be medium of instruction in coming years: Education Minister Pradhan

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that in the coming years, the medium of instruction in educational institutions will primarily be Indian and local languages.

The minister made the remarks while chairing a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliament on the theme of promotion of education in Indian languages, officials said.

"In the coming years, the medium of instruction will be primarily Indian and local languages. Higher education institutes such as IITs are introducing courses in local languages, including technical courses such as engineering. The priority remains to provide books in Indian languages," Pradhan said.

The minister also emphasised the use of technology in translating content and leveraging artificial intelligence for language translation.