India's poverty rate plummeted from 27.1% to 5.3% in 11 years at revised $3-a-day line

NEW DELHI: India has recorded a dramatic decline in poverty, with the proportion of people living below the World Bank’s revised international poverty line of $3.00 per day (2021 Purchasing Power Parity, PPP) dropping from 27.1% in 2011 to just 5.3% in 2022.

The updated poverty threshold, up from the earlier $2.15 line based on 2017 PPP, aims to better reflect today’s global prices and cost-of-living standards.

This revision offers a clearer, more realistic view of deprivation and development across countries. For India, the new metric underscores decades of progress in fighting poverty, particularly since the early 2000s.

Back in 1977, nearly 78% of India’s population lived below the $3-a-day mark. By 1993, the figure had dropped to around 68%, and to about 65% in 2004. However, the most rapid decline occurred in the last two decades. Between 2004 and 2022, the poverty rate fell by nearly 60 percentage points—a trend that accelerated especially after 2011.