Kashmir rail link example of continuity in governance which PM never acknowledges: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday said the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) is a powerful example of continuity in governance which it claimed is "consistently denied" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his "perennial desire for self-glory".

The opposition party's assertion came just ahead of Prime Minister Modi inaugurating the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL).

Stretching 272 km through the rugged Himalayas, the project has been built at a cost of Rs 43,780 crore.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said governance involves great continuity, "a fact consistently denied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his perennial desire for self-glory".

This is especially true when it comes to the implementation of extraordinarily challenging developmental projects, he said in a statement.

The USBRL was initially sanctioned in March 1995 when P V Narasimha Rao was Prime Minister, Ramesh said.

"In March 2002, it was declared as a national project when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister.

Subsequently, on April 13, 2005, Prime Minister Dr.Manmohan Singh inaugurated the 53 km rail link between Jammu and Udhampur," he said.