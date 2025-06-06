Made-in-Hyderabad Rafale fighter jet fuselages to roll out in 2028

NEW DELHI / HYDERABAD : In a major boost to India’s defence manufacturing sector, French aviation giant Dassault Aviation has joined hands with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) to build a dedicated facility in Hyderabad to manufacture Rafale fighter jet fuselage for global markets.

On Wednesday, both companies signed production transfer agreements. The deal is expected to strengthen the country’s aircraft manufacturing skills and support the global aerospace supply chain.

The Hyderabad facility will make key structural parts of the Rafale jet, including lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, central fuselage and front section. The first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line in FY2028, with the facility expected to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month.