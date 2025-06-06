Made-in-Hyderabad Rafale fighter jet fuselages to roll out in 2028

NEW DELHI / HYDERABAD : In a major boost to India’s defence manufacturing sector, French aviation giant Dassault Aviation has joined hands with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) to build a dedicated facility in Hyderabad to manufacture Rafale fighter jet fuselage for global markets.
On Wednesday, both companies signed production transfer agreements. The deal is expected to strengthen the country’s aircraft manufacturing skills and support the global aerospace supply chain.
The Hyderabad facility will make key structural parts of the Rafale jet, including lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, central fuselage and front section. The first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line in FY2028, with the facility expected to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month.
Dassault Aviation’s chairman and CEO Eric Trappier said this is the first time Rafale fuselages will be made outside France. “This is a major step in building our supply chain in India,” he added.
Sukaran Singh, CEO and managing director of Tata Advanced Systems, said the partnership shows India’s growing role in global aerospace. “Making the entire Rafale fuselage in India proves the strength of our partnership with Dassault and the capability of our aerospace ecosystem,” he added.
Dassault Aviation has till now delivered over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,700 Falcons) in more than 90 countries over the last century. It has deep expertise in design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft. Tata Advanced Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, has a strong portfolio of joint ventures with global aerospace and defence firms, a statement said.