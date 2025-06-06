Mysteries of ancient cave temple in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region continue to baffle scientists

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand, often revered as 'Devbhoomi' (Land of Gods), ancient scriptures speak of divine presence in every particle. While 21st-century scientists are relentlessly searching for water and air on Mars, the profound mysteries hidden within the 90-foot-deep cave of the Paatal Bhuvaneshwar Temple in the Kumaon region of the state continue to defy modern scientific understanding.

Every rock and reflection within this enigmatic cave tells a story, connecting humanity to ancient culture, timeless beliefs, and natural wonders. A visit to Paatal Bhuvaneshwar offers not just a spiritually enriching experience but also a pathway to comprehend nature's extraordinary powers and the depth of human faith.

According to some eyewitnesses, visitors feel close to the universe's secrets, a confluence of centuries-old beliefs and unsolved enigmas. Historians note a mysterious temperature stability within the cave, regardless of external weather conditions – a phenomenon still under scientific study.

Located approximately 14 kilometres from Gangolihat in Pithoragarh, a district that shares international boundaries with China to the north and Nepal to the east, this underground temple is globally renowned for its unique natural formations and associated legends.