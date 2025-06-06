Mysteries of ancient cave temple in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region continue to baffle scientists

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand, often revered as 'Devbhoomi' (Land of Gods), ancient scriptures speak of divine presence in every particle. While 21st-century scientists are relentlessly searching for water and air on Mars, the profound mysteries hidden within the 90-foot-deep cave of the Paatal Bhuvaneshwar Temple in the Kumaon region of the state continue to defy modern scientific understanding.
Every rock and reflection within this enigmatic cave tells a story, connecting humanity to ancient culture, timeless beliefs, and natural wonders. A visit to Paatal Bhuvaneshwar offers not just a spiritually enriching experience but also a pathway to comprehend nature's extraordinary powers and the depth of human faith.
According to some eyewitnesses, visitors feel close to the universe's secrets, a confluence of centuries-old beliefs and unsolved enigmas. Historians note a mysterious temperature stability within the cave, regardless of external weather conditions – a phenomenon still under scientific study.
Located approximately 14 kilometres from Gangolihat in Pithoragarh, a district that shares international boundaries with China to the north and Nepal to the east, this underground temple is globally renowned for its unique natural formations and associated legends.
Elaborating on the historic background of the caves, Tarun Mahara, a researcher deeply involved in the region, studying the history and geological formations of the area, shared with this newspaper, "The Paatal Bhuvaneshwar cave, stretching approximately 160 meters in length and 90 feet in depth, demands a cautious entry through a narrow passage. Once inside, visitors are met with breathtaking natural formations intricately linked to deities and mythological events."
According to ancient beliefs, the cave houses four gates: those of Heaven, Hell, Salvation, and Sin. Speaking to the TNIE, executive president of the Paatal Bhuvneshwar temple committee, Neelam Bhandari told, "The 'Sin Gate' is said to have closed, leaving only three open. At the entrance lies a colossal natural formation of Sheshnag, the mythical serpent, believed to support the Earth on its hood."
Legend states that this formation is gradually growing, and its complete growth will mark the end of the 'Kaliyuga' and the world.
Emphasising the spiritual importance of the caves, Maharaj Abhay Giri shared with this the TNIE, "Within the cave, naturally formed figures are seen as representations of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. Other notable formations include the source of the Ganga from Shiva's matted locks and the severed head of Lord Ganesha. It's widely believed that 33 crore deities reside in Paatal Bhuvaneshwar, with their natural forms discernible at various points."