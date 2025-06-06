Patna Diary | Nitish Kumar: A CM full of surprises

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar always has a ‘surprise’ up his sleeve whenever he is in public. This time around, Nitish was participating at a public function in Darbhanga when, in the middle of his speech, he suddenly pointed at Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, saying, “Our party’s deputy CM has also arrived, stand up.” After this, all the ministers, MPs and others sitting around him stood up while the audience clapped enthusiastically. Undoubtedly, the CM considers standing up as a sign of reverence. To that effect, he had appealed to people to stand up from their respective seats to welcome PM Modi during the Bikramganj rally, giving observers a reason to smile even as poll heat intensifies in Bihar.

PK targets Lalu, Tejashwi over CM ambition

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor never misses a chance to take a dig at RJD chief and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad. During his ‘Bihar Badlao Yatra’, he accused Lalu of aspiring to see his son, Tejashwi Yadav, as “King of Bihar”, even though he has not cleared class 9. Kishor clarified he is not criticising Lalu for his ‘putra moh’ (affection for son) but praising him because people must learn how to take care of their children from the former CM. Lalu has always been worried about his family and not the people of Bihar, Kishor jibed. “He is so worried about his child that he wants him to become ‘king of Bihar’. When I say this, people say I complain about him. No! We are praising Lalu Yadav.”

BJP MLA draws flak from rape-murder victim’s kin

A piquant situation unfolded when BJP MLA Manoj Kumar Gupta asked family members of a rape-murder victim in Muzaffarpur to swear they were telling the truth about “delay” in treatment of the victim at Patna Medical College and Hospital. The victim’s family got agitated over the MLA’s contention and alleged the latter didn’t pay heed to their repeated calls for help when they visited the hospital for treatment of 9-year-old victim. As the situation heated up, deputy CM Vijay Sinha intervened and assured that justice would be done. Sinha said the government has taken a grave view of the incident and the offenders would not be spared.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@newindianexpress.com