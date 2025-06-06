PM Modi to attend G7 Summit in Canada later this month

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he will attend the upcoming G7 Summit scheduled to be held in Kananaskis, Alberta in Canada from June 15–17.
Confirming his attendance, PM Modi said he looks forward to meeting Carney. Taking to X on Friday, Prime Minister Modi said. “Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month.”
“As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit,” Modi added.
Relations between the two countries had deteriorated sharply after Trudeau alleged in Parliament last September that Indian agents were involved in the killing of pro-Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia. India firmly rejected the accusation, stating that “Canada shared no evidence.” The Indian government criticised Ottawa for making “unsubstantiated allegations” and supporting extremist elements, triggering a diplomatic standoff that saw both countries expel diplomats and curtail issuing of visas.
Despite the tensions, bilateral ties are underpinned by strong economic and diaspora connections. Canada hosts nearly 1.8 million Indo-Canadians and another 1 million non-resident Indians, accounting for over 3% of its population. Approximately 427,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in Canadian institutions.
Canadian pension funds have invested over CAD 75 billion in India, while more than 600 Canadian companies operate in the country. Over 1,000 others are actively exploring opportunities. Meanwhile, Indian firms have a growing footprint in Canada across sectors such as IT, finance, healthcare, and natural resources.
Carney had given enough indications that the ties with India is important for him and Ottawa addressing India’s security concerns can give a boost to the robust economic, investment and people to people relationship.