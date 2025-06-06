PM Modi to attend G7 Summit in Canada later this month

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he will attend the upcoming G7 Summit scheduled to be held in Kananaskis, Alberta in Canada from June 15–17.

Confirming his attendance, PM Modi said he looks forward to meeting Carney. Taking to X on Friday, Prime Minister Modi said. “Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month.”

“As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit,” Modi added.