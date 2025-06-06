Rajasthan makes mark on bird conservation as 2 wetlands get international laurel

JAIPUR: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Rajasthan has achieved a major milestone in environmental conservation. Menar village in Udaipur district and Khinchan village in the Phalodi tehsil of Jodhpur have been designated as internationally significant Ramsar sites. With this recognition, the number of Ramsar sites in Rajasthan has increased to four.

Menar, popularly known as the ‘Bird Village’, holds a special significance for bird lovers and environmentalists. The dedicated efforts of the local community in conserving avian biodiversity have now received global recognition.

Similarly, Khinchan is renowned for its rich biodiversity and the annual arrival of migratory birds, particularly the Demoiselle Cranes (locally known as Kurjan). The designation as Ramsar sites is expected to boost eco-tourism in both villages.