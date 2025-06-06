Rajasthan makes mark on bird conservation as 2 wetlands get international laurel

JAIPUR: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Rajasthan has achieved a major milestone in environmental conservation. Menar village in Udaipur district and Khinchan village in the Phalodi tehsil of Jodhpur have been designated as internationally significant Ramsar sites. With this recognition, the number of Ramsar sites in Rajasthan has increased to four.
Menar, popularly known as the ‘Bird Village’, holds a special significance for bird lovers and environmentalists. The dedicated efforts of the local community in conserving avian biodiversity have now received global recognition.
Similarly, Khinchan is renowned for its rich biodiversity and the annual arrival of migratory birds, particularly the Demoiselle Cranes (locally known as Kurjan). The designation as Ramsar sites is expected to boost eco-tourism in both villages.
This development will not only create new employment opportunities for local youth but will also ensure the conservation of ponds and lakes. Improved wetland management will help prevent pollution, control illegal encroachments, and enhance infrastructure for tourists. Plans are underway to promote homestays and other tourism-related ventures likely to increase influx of domestic and international tourists.
Previously, only Keoladeo Ghana National Park in Bharatpur and Sambhar Lake in Jaipur had Ramsar site status in the state.
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav shared the news on social media on Wednesday. He said with the inclusion of Menar and Khinchan, India now has a total of 91 Ramsar sites. This, he emphasised, reflects the country’s growing commitment to environmental conservation and public participation in safeguarding natural resources.
To qualify for Ramsar designation, a wetland must host at least 20,000 birds or 1% of the global population of any bird species annually.