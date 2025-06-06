Surat Horror: Teen raped, impregnated by online friend

AHMEDABAD: In a deeply distressing case from Gujarat’s Surat City, a minor girl (15 year old) from the Umarwada area was allegedly raped multiple times by a 25-year-old man she befriended through social media.

The accused, came into contact with the girl online and slowly lured her into what he portrayed as a romantic relationship.

According to police, the accused, befriended the minor through social media platforms. Their online interactions eventually led to the exchange of phone numbers and, later, personal meetings. Investigators say accused gained the girl's trust and convinced her he was in love with her. Under this false pretense, he met her several times in secluded areas near a creek within the Puna police station limits, where the alleged sexual assaults took place.

“The matter came to light only recently when the girl began suffering from abdominal pain and difficulty in breathing. Her mother initially took her to a local hospital, where the symptoms were treated, but not diagnosed. However, on June 3, after the symptoms persisted, she was taken to Another Hospital. There, doctors informed the family that the minor was four months pregnant,” said police officials.

This revelation shocked the family. When they gently questioned her, the girl revealed the details of her contact with accused and what had happened over the past few months. The family immediately filed a complaint with Puna police station.