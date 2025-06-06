Suspended Bihar ASI held with AK-47, arms cache; linked to illegal arms trade, army recruitment racket

PATNA: Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police on Friday arrested suspended assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Saroj Singh and four of his associates, recovering a huge cache of sophisticated weapons, including an AK-47 assault rifle, Insas rifle, carbine, and a large number of live cartridges from his ancestral house in Samastipur district.+

Acting on a complaint lodged by Prince Singh, mukhiya (panchayat head) of Raspur Patasiya panchayat, and Navin Singh, the STF at the state police headquarters, in coordination with district police, conducted a raid at Sultanpur village under Mohiuddin Nagar police station limits early Friday.

According to police sources, Saroj Singh and his associates opened fire at the police when they attempted to enter his residential premises. The police retaliated and fired in self-defence. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The police launched a search operation after Saroj Singh and his accomplices surrendered. A press statement issued by the state police headquarters revealed the seizure of one AK-47 assault rifle, one Insas rifle, one carbine, one .306 bore rifle, one double-barrel gun, and a large quantity of live cartridges.

Documents related to several plots of land were also recovered from the premises. Additionally, official seals of various government departments were found.

Raids were also carried out at Saroj Singh's rented accommodation at Saguna Mor and at the office of a private real estate company located in Rupaspur, Patna. During the search, land deal documents worth Rs 2 crore were seized.