Suspended Bihar ASI held with AK-47, arms cache; linked to illegal arms trade, army recruitment racket

PATNA: Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police on Friday arrested suspended assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Saroj Singh and four of his associates, recovering a huge cache of sophisticated weapons, including an AK-47 assault rifle, Insas rifle, carbine, and a large number of live cartridges from his ancestral house in Samastipur district.+
Acting on a complaint lodged by Prince Singh, mukhiya (panchayat head) of Raspur Patasiya panchayat, and Navin Singh, the STF at the state police headquarters, in coordination with district police, conducted a raid at Sultanpur village under Mohiuddin Nagar police station limits early Friday.
According to police sources, Saroj Singh and his associates opened fire at the police when they attempted to enter his residential premises. The police retaliated and fired in self-defence. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The police launched a search operation after Saroj Singh and his accomplices surrendered. A press statement issued by the state police headquarters revealed the seizure of one AK-47 assault rifle, one Insas rifle, one carbine, one .306 bore rifle, one double-barrel gun, and a large quantity of live cartridges.
Documents related to several plots of land were also recovered from the premises. Additionally, official seals of various government departments were found.
Raids were also carried out at Saroj Singh's rented accommodation at Saguna Mor and at the office of a private real estate company located in Rupaspur, Patna. During the search, land deal documents worth Rs 2 crore were seized.
From a house in Gardanibagh in the state capital, police recovered Rs 1.40 crore in cash and a currency note counting machine.
Alongside Saroj Singh, the police arrested his accomplices identified as Parshuram Singh, Munna Yadav, Vishwajeet Singh, and Nishant Kumar Rai.
Police sources said at least nine criminal cases were pending against Saroj Singh at Mohiuddin Nagar police station in Samastipur district alone.
According to STF sources, Saroj Singh joined the police department in 2008 as a constable. He was posted at the traffic police station in Jehanabad district when the Superintendent of Police (SP), Jehanabad, received complaints against him. Finding his activities suspicious, the SP suspended him and initiated departmental proceedings.
Earlier, Prince Singh, the mukhiya of Raspur Patasiya panchayat, and Naveen Singh had lodged complaints, claiming threats to their lives from Saroj Singh. Police sources also stated that Prince Singh himself has criminal antecedents.
They added that Saroj Singh was allegedly involved in illegal arms deals and irregular recruitment activities in the Indian Army.