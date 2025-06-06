Wildlife gets a safe passage via 14 km underpass on Dehradun-Delhi expressway

DEHRADUN: As tourist numbers rise in Uttarakhand, the nearly completed Dehradun-Delhi Expressway is drawing attention not just for easing travel but also for its unique wildlife-friendly design. A major highlight of the expressway is a 14-km-long underpass that allows both people and animals to move safely through forested areas without disturbing each other.

According to sources at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), camera traps placed around the underpass have captured clear images of elephants, deer, and other wild animals using it. The Institute has installed 160 camera traps to track how animals behave and move through the area. The photos taken so far have delighted both scientists and forest officials.

"We are thrilled to see the wildlife thriving in the area," said a forest official, reflecting the joy of many who have worked on the project.

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) say the new expressway will offer two major benefits once it opens. It will ease traffic congestion for commuters and provide a safe route for wildlife that has lived in the region for generations.

“The dedicated underpass corridor will be reserved exclusively for elephants, tigers, deer, and other native wildlife, ensuring their safe movement,” officials said. They added that the expressway has been designed to balance development with the needs of nature.

Camera trap footage confirms that a variety of animals are actively using the underpass. The images show large herds of elephants, as well as sambar and deer, moving safely through the corridor.

"The photographs clearly show movement of elephants and other wildlife," said Dr. Bilal Habib, a senior scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India. "Many of these photographs were taken during the night and evening hours, which is a very positive indication."

Speaking to TNIE, Rajaji Tiger Reserve Director Coco Rose said, "This is a great example of how development can be done without affecting wildlife. Once the expressway opens, the underpass will be exclusively used by wildlife, and their movement will increase, especially at night when most animals are active."

The project stands out as a model of how infrastructure can be built without harming the natural world—and in fact, can help protect it.