After Russia claim, Congress says India diplomatically isolated by strong allies

NEW DELHI: Slamming the Modi government for its ‘failed foreign policy’, the Congress on Friday claimed that India has become isolated in global stage and “our all-weather friends are distancing themselves from us”.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that the “biggest failure” of the government’s foreign policy was its inability to arrange meetings of its delegations sent abroad with heads of states or influential people and asked what the country got out of the exercise.

The Opposition alleged that India is being “insulted” all over the world due to the “failed foreign policy” of the Modi government.

The situation is such that now even Russia also believes that the US mediated a ceasefire, Shrinate said, referring to a claim made by Vladimir Putin’s aide that the recent conflict between India and Pakistan figured during a phone call between the Russian president and Trump and that the hostilities were “stopped with the personal participation” of the US president.