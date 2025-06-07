Bhopal Diary | Lift ban on issue of arms licences: BJP MLA to CM

First-time BJP MLA from the Kalapipal seat of Shajapur district, Ghanshyam Chandravanshi, has written to CM Mohan Yadav, urging him to lift the ban on the issuance of new arms licences in the state. In his letter to the CM, the legislator has emphasised the need to allow fresh armed licences in view of Operation Sindoor. “Patriotism is reigning supreme, and the people of the state, particularly women, need to be trained in the use of firearms for self-defence,” he stressed, adding, “To that end, the issue of fresh arms licences must resume.” The state, which has over 2.5 lakh arms licence holders, hasn’t issued a fresh licence since October 2023.

MP’s Pachmarhi to host 3-day BJP training camp

A three-day special training camp will be organised by the BJP for its lawmakers (MPs and MLAs) from June 14 at the state’s lone hill station, Pachmarhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to address the gathering on the inaugural day. As part of the camp, the lawmakers will be asked to refrain from making comments on sensitive issues without the permission of the party leadership. This comes in the backdrop of highly controversial remarks made by state Deputy CM Jagdish Devda, Cabinet minister Vijay Shah and seventh-time MP Faggan Singh Kulaste on Operation Sindoor.

State receives Rs 1,929-cr investment proposals

The state government received investment proposals worth a whopping Rs 1,929 crore at the day-long spiritual and wellness summit held in Ujjain on Thursday. During the event, CM Mohan Yadav held 14 one-on-one meetings with investors from the wellness and hospitality sectors, during which they discussed ground-level requirements, investment-friendly policies and priority areas. An MoU was inked between the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research-Ahmedabad and MP Industrial Development Corporation on the occasion under which the Ujjain Medical Device Park will receive technical and academic support.

