BJP nominates Kanad Purkayastha for Assam Rajya Sabha polls

GUWAHATI: The BJP on Saturday officially nominated Kanad Purkayastha as its candidate for the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections from Assam.

BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh issued a notification in this regard.

Elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam will be held on June 19.

Earlier, the BJP, which heads the state’s ruling coalition, announced that it would contest in one seat and leave the other for ally Asom Gana Parishad.

Purkayastha is the secretary of the BJP’s Assam unit and the son of the party’s veteran leader and former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha.

Kanad expressed gratitude to the BJP leadership for considering his name as a candidate. “This gesture is not just an acknowledgement of my dedication and service to the party, but also a reaffirmation of the values we uphold—commitment, integrity, and selfless service,” he wrote on Facebook.