Chhattisgarh Waqf Board caps Nikah Khutba charges at Rs 1100; Muslim scholars question move

RAIPUR: A circular issued by the Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board fixing a maximum fee amount of Rs 1100 for performing Nikah (marriage) sermons has evoked strong reactions, with many Muslim religious scholars and intellectuals questioning the need for such a directive.

“The order will put unnecessary pressure on poor Muslim families to pay,” they asserted.

As per the Waqf Board's directive, the Imam or Maulvi (religious leaders/scholar in Islam) officiating Nikah can take a maximum of Rs 1100 as their charges.

The Waqf Board chairman, Salim Raj, told TNIE that action will be taken on a complaint against those who take more than Rs 1100 for reading out the Khutba (sermon) of Nikah and performing Dua (supplication)—the usual schedule of Muslim marriage contract.

“The Islamic shariat advocates that the Nikah ceremony must be simple, easy, affordable and full of blessings. Then why should the poor families suffer? When all Imams and Muttavallis (caretaker of mosques) come within the domain of the state Waqf Board, this order has been issued to adopt as standard practice,” said Raj, adding that he issued the directive after a Imam refused to perform Nikah of a poor family who couldn't afford to pay Rs 5100.