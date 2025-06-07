Chhattisgarh Waqf Board caps Nikah Khutba charges at Rs 1100; Muslim scholars question move

RAIPUR: A circular issued by the Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board fixing a maximum fee amount of Rs 1100 for performing Nikah (marriage) sermons has evoked strong reactions, with many Muslim religious scholars and intellectuals questioning the need for such a directive.
“The order will put unnecessary pressure on poor Muslim families to pay,” they asserted.
As per the Waqf Board's directive, the Imam or Maulvi (religious leaders/scholar in Islam) officiating Nikah can take a maximum of Rs 1100 as their charges.
The Waqf Board chairman, Salim Raj, told TNIE that action will be taken on a complaint against those who take more than Rs 1100 for reading out the Khutba (sermon) of Nikah and performing Dua (supplication)—the usual schedule of Muslim marriage contract.
“The Islamic shariat advocates that the Nikah ceremony must be simple, easy, affordable and full of blessings. Then why should the poor families suffer? When all Imams and Muttavallis (caretaker of mosques) come within the domain of the state Waqf Board, this order has been issued to adopt as standard practice,” said Raj, adding that he issued the directive after a Imam refused to perform Nikah of a poor family who couldn't afford to pay Rs 5100.
However, Qazi-e-Shahar Raipur Mohammed Ali Farooqi said that fixing the amount for performing Nikah is not justified.
“If anyone can afford only Rs 500, then will the Waqf Board pay the remaining amount to Imam? The Chairman is needlessly creating an issue. He should better tell the people what good the Waqf Board is doing in the larger interest of the Muslim community. If the people wish to give with delight a few thousand to Imam or maulvi reading out the Khutba during Nikah, then what is the harm,” he asked.
“No imam demands money for officiating Nikah with sermons. Such an order by the Waqf Board is uncalled for. Any amount to be given should be left at the wishes and dispensation of families involved,” said Nauman Akram, general secretary of All India Ulema Mashayak Board, Chhattisgarh.
Some Muslim scholars contradicted the Waqf Board chairman, stating that in many cases, the poor families are not even required to pay any amount for the Nikah ceremony.
“No amount for Nikah ceremony should be kept as binding on anyone. In violation of the order, what punishment has the Waqf Board decided to enforce?” they asked.