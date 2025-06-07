Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav rejects Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's charge of Delhi Zoo privatisation

NEW DELHI: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday dismissed Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's criticism regarding the Delhi Zoo's proposed agreement with the Reliance Group's Gujarat-based wildlife facility, saying such collaborations are routine and aimed at improving animal care and management practices.

"Some people have made it a habit to create doubts in the mind of the public at every instance," Yadav said on X in response to Ramesh's remarks.

He clarified that the National Zoological Park (NZP), also known as the Delhi Zoo, had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in January 2021.

The centre is managed by the Reliance Foundation under the Vantara initiative.

"The proposed MoU aims to foster collaboration in wildlife conservation, rescue, rehabilitation, animal health and welfare," Yadav said, adding that key areas of cooperation include veterinary care, exchange of best practices, technical assistance in zoo planning and training of staff.