Female patient in ICU allegedly raped in Rajasthan’s Alwar; nursing staff under investigation

JAIPUR: A case of sexual assault has emerged from the ESIC Medical College Hospital in the MIA area of Alwar, where a female patient admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) was allegedly raped by a nursing staff member.

According to reports, the incident took place around 1:30 am on the night of June 4. The 32-year-old victim had been admitted to the hospital on June 2 for a tube operation and was shifted to the ICU following the procedure on June 4.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ajit Badsara stated that the victim’s husband complained, alleging that after his wife was moved to the ICU, a security guard removed her from the room around 11 pm, after which a nursing staff member entered.

The victim, who was semi-conscious due to the effects of anesthesia and medication, informed her husband the next day—June 5—that she had been sexually assaulted during the night. She alleged that the nursing staff drew the curtains and exploited her condition, leaving her unable to resist or call for help.

On June 6, the victim reported the incident to Dr Deepika, a staff doctor at the hospital. The accused employee reportedly confessed when confronted.

Dean of ESIC Medical College, Dr Asim Das, confirmed that an internal administrative inquiry committee has been constituted. “We are cooperating fully with the police investigation. An internal probe is also underway,” he said.

An FIR has been registered at the MIA police station, and the matter is under investigation.