Nation

'Gun in the bag': Food delivery agent caught with illegal arms in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Police said the man had been using his job as a delivery agent as a front to smuggle illegal firearms across several states, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.
Image used for representative purposes only.
Image used for representative purposes only.(FIle Photo | ANI)
Online Desk, Agencies
Updated on
1 min read

A 23-year-old man from Meerut, who was working in Haryana as an agent for a popular food delivery app, was caught by police in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar disctrict, carrying a cache of illegal firearms.

Authorities recovered 10 country-made pistols along with ammunition hidden inside his delivery bag.

Police acted on a tip-off and stopped the suspect near the Jamalpur canal culvert in Ramraj area, where he was trying to evade them on a motorcycle. Upon searching, officers found the weapons and cartridges.

Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma said the man, identified as Sudhanshu Kumar, had been using his job as a delivery agent as a front to smuggle illegal firearms across several states, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. He has a criminal history and has five criminal cases registered against him, police said.

During questioning, Sudhanshu disclosed the involvement of six others in the illegal arms trade. Police have formed a special unit to track down and arrest these suspects.

The gang reportedly supplied weapons to different regions, with a notable demand in Meerut. Legal action has been initiated under the Arms Act, and efforts continue to uncover the source and buyers of the weapons.

(With inputs from PTI)

Delivery agents
Illegal arms
arms smuggling

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com