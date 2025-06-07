Home Minister Amit Shah meets security officers involved in recent anti-Naxal operations

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday met the security officers who played a key role in recent operations against Naxals in Chhattisgarh and said the Narendra Modi government is determined to free India from the menace of Naxalism.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and senior home ministry officials were present on the occasion here.

"I have met the officers who played an important role in the recent operations conducted against Naxalism and congratulated them on the historic success of these operations," Shah said in a post in Hindi on X.