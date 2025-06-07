In joint operation, cops from MP, UP rescue 14-year-old tribal girl, nab kidnapper who took her 900 km away

BHOPAL: A 14-year-old tribal girl who was kidnapped by a 22-year-old man from western Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district was rescued from a village 900 km away in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district following a 16-hour police operation.

Two years back, 20-year-old Govind Naik, who hails from Auraiya district of central UP, came to Ranapur town of western MP’s Jhabua district, along with a group of street-side garment sellers and started living and trading there.

He slowly developed a friendship with a 12-year-old tribal girl who lived in the same locality, where Govind lived on rent.

Over a period of two years, the bond between Govind and the tribal girl deepened and finally he took her away on May 31.

By the time, the girl’s family realized that it was Govind who had taken her away, the duo had already reached Indore (150 km from Jhabua) and boarded a bus to Gwalior.

The matter was reported by the girl’s family to the Jhabua district police in the afternoon, after which two teams were formed and the hunt for the kidnapped girl started at around 4 pm and a case of kidnapping registered at Ranapur police station.

“We formed two police teams and started probing the matter. Knowing well that we would question his key contacts, Govind kept on telling them over phone that he was bound for Gujarat, despite being actually on the way to his home state UP. He kept telling his contacts that he was moving from Dahod to Godhra in Gujarat. Using sophisticated scientific investigation tools, the police tracked his live location in MP’s Guna district, which confirmed that he was headed to UP,” a senior Jhabua district police officer told TNIE on Saturday.

Both teams of the Jhabua police left to nab Govind and rescue the girl at 4 pm, but they were almost six-and-a-half hours behind him.