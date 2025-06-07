India takes the lead in tackling extreme heat risks, says PM’s Principal Secretary at UN meet

NEW DELHI: India has adopted a proactive and forward-looking approach to managing the rising risks of extreme heat, said Dr P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, during a special session on Extreme Heat Risk Governance in Geneva on Friday.
Delivering the keynote speech, Dr Mishra highlighted that rising temperatures now pose serious risks to public health, economic stability, and the environment. He welcomed the UNDRR’s Common Framework for Extreme Heat Risk Governance, calling it a much-needed platform for global learning, guidance, and collaboration.
He stressed that India has moved beyond just responding to disasters and is now focused on preparedness and long-term mitigation. “Since 2016, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued national guidelines on heatwave management, revised in 2019. These laid the groundwork for decentralised Heat Action Plans (HAPs),” he said.
Dr Mishra also echoed the UN Secretary-General’s call to treat extreme heat as a global crisis. He pointed to the pioneering Ahmedabad Heat Action Plan as an example of how early warnings, coordination among agencies, and community outreach can save lives.
“Over 250 cities and districts across 23 heat-prone states in India now have operational Heat Action Plans,” he added. These are supported by NDMA through advice, technical tools, and institutional support. Efforts like heat surveillance, hospital readiness, and awareness campaigns have led to a significant drop in heat-related deaths.
India’s approach, he noted, involves a whole-of-government and whole-of-society effort, bringing together ministries of health, agriculture, labour, urban development, water, education, and infrastructure.
Dr Mishra also acknowledged the vital role played by research institutions, civil society groups, and universities in helping local governments improve their Heat Action Plans. “We’ve drawn on traditional knowledge and local experience to design better responses,” he said, adding that schools have become agents of change, teaching children about climate resilience.
He underlined the need to strengthen hospitals and health centres to deal with emergencies more effectively. India is also adopting long-term strategies like cool roof technologies, passive cooling centres, urban greening, and restoring traditional water bodies. Urban planning now includes Urban Heat Island (UHI) assessments to help cities adapt better.
In a key announcement, Dr Mishra said that National and State Disaster Mitigation Funds (SDMF) can now be used for heatwave prevention. This move will allow local authorities, NGOs, businesses, and individuals to co-finance mitigation projects encouraging shared responsibility.
However, he noted that challenges remain. He called for international cooperation to create a localised heat-humidity index using real-time data to improve early warning systems. He also urged innovation in affordable, culturally suitable cooling technologies, and attention to equity issues, as extreme heat affects women, outdoor workers, the elderly, and children the most.
“Heatwaves are cross-border and systemic risks, especially in crowded urban areas,” said Dr Mishra, urging countries to work together on data sharing, research, and technological solutions. He asked for the Common Framework to also provide financial support and practical guidance.
He ended by reaffirming India’s full support for global cooperation, sharing its knowledge, experience, and technical strength to help build a more heat-resilient world.