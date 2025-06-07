India takes the lead in tackling extreme heat risks, says PM’s Principal Secretary at UN meet

NEW DELHI: India has adopted a proactive and forward-looking approach to managing the rising risks of extreme heat, said Dr P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, during a special session on Extreme Heat Risk Governance in Geneva on Friday.

Delivering the keynote speech, Dr Mishra highlighted that rising temperatures now pose serious risks to public health, economic stability, and the environment. He welcomed the UNDRR’s Common Framework for Extreme Heat Risk Governance, calling it a much-needed platform for global learning, guidance, and collaboration.

He stressed that India has moved beyond just responding to disasters and is now focused on preparedness and long-term mitigation. “Since 2016, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued national guidelines on heatwave management, revised in 2019. These laid the groundwork for decentralised Heat Action Plans (HAPs),” he said.

Dr Mishra also echoed the UN Secretary-General’s call to treat extreme heat as a global crisis. He pointed to the pioneering Ahmedabad Heat Action Plan as an example of how early warnings, coordination among agencies, and community outreach can save lives.

“Over 250 cities and districts across 23 heat-prone states in India now have operational Heat Action Plans,” he added. These are supported by NDMA through advice, technical tools, and institutional support. Efforts like heat surveillance, hospital readiness, and awareness campaigns have led to a significant drop in heat-related deaths.