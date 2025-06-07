Lucknow, the foodies' paradise, is India’s nominee for UNESCO creative cities

LUCKNOW: The city of Nawabs, as it is known across the globe for its Awadhi cuisine and delicacies quintessential to it, tickling the palates since the days of royal kitchens, may seal its place among UNESCO’s creative cities.
A proposal for Creative City Lucknow under the category Gastronomy for Awadhi Cuisine has been submitted to the World Heritage Centre recently.
According to Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roashan Jacob, Lucknow has been nominated from India for UNESCO Creative City for Gastronomy. More data has to be furnished by June end, following which UNESCO authorities may visit to verify the claims.
State capital’s food scene is believed to be a treasure of delicacies tantalising the taste buds, the UP government’s department of culture and tourism has been tasked to apply for the same at UNESCO.
According to the senior state government officials, after Chikankari, for which Lucknow is known world over, Tunday’s Kebab is a star delicacy which has earned popularity for the city out there; similarly, Lucknow’s chaat, its khasta, jalebi, kachauri and kulfi are equally popular.
According to Mukesh Meshram, principal secretary, tourism and culture, the aim is to earn a name for Lucknow as a city in the non-veg category because there is a wide range of mutton and chicken kebabs, a variety of biryani, other delicacies of mutton and chicken and a lot more.
If the state capital is a non-veg haven, led by Tunday and Kakori kebabs, there is a vast range, including khaste, kachauri, Bajpai ki Puri, basket chaat, Paani ke batashe among others to woo the vegetarians.
Who can negate the sweet power of Motichur ke Laddu, Malai Paan, Jalebi and Imarti with rabri? According to the sources in the tourism department, a Mumbai-based consultant Abha Narain Lambah, was roped in by the state tourism department, and she prepared a detailed dossier, and the entire work is being supervised by the Ministry of culture, Government of India.
Significantly, Lucknow attracts around 480 million annual tourists, and its food courts are a huge hit among those visiting the state capital. Lucknow also happens to be the food capital and a food connoisseur’s delight of Uttar Pradesh.
According to a senior official of the tourism department, the events like G20 Summit, Def Expo, UP Investors Summit and groundbreaking ceremonies have only given a much-needed impetus in achieving this milestone, as scores of international global leaders visited the state capital and spent a few days here.