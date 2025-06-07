Lucknow, the foodies' paradise, is India’s nominee for UNESCO creative cities

LUCKNOW: The city of Nawabs, as it is known across the globe for its Awadhi cuisine and delicacies quintessential to it, tickling the palates since the days of royal kitchens, may seal its place among UNESCO’s creative cities.

A proposal for Creative City Lucknow under the category Gastronomy for Awadhi Cuisine has been submitted to the World Heritage Centre recently.

According to Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roashan Jacob, Lucknow has been nominated from India for UNESCO Creative City for Gastronomy. More data has to be furnished by June end, following which UNESCO authorities may visit to verify the claims.

State capital’s food scene is believed to be a treasure of delicacies tantalising the taste buds, the UP government’s department of culture and tourism has been tasked to apply for the same at UNESCO.

According to the senior state government officials, after Chikankari, for which Lucknow is known world over, Tunday’s Kebab is a star delicacy which has earned popularity for the city out there; similarly, Lucknow’s chaat, its khasta, jalebi, kachauri and kulfi are equally popular.