Maharashtra records 86 new COVID-19 cases

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 86 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total count since January to 1,362, the health department said.

Of these new cases, 31 were detected in Pune city and two in its rural parts, 28 in Mumbai, seven in Pimpri Chinchwad township near Pune, six in Thane, four in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, three in Nagpur, two in Mira Bhayandar, one each in Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli, an official statement said.

No death has been reported since Friday, it said.

Since January 2025 till date, a total of 18 patients have succumbed to the infection, of whom 17 were found with comorbidities, the statement said.

