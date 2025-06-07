Our farmers have gone from facing debt and uncertainty to enjoying dignity: PM Modi

Through a series of posts, Modi emphasised the transformative impact of his government's farmer-centric policies over the past decade, describing it as an era of dignity and prosperity for agriculture. He stressed that continuous hikes in MSP have ensured fair compensation while boosting incomes. Official communications framed this mission as "empowering Annadatas" and "strengthening India's backbone."

"From facing debt and uncertainty, our farmers now enjoy dignity through direct income support, better prices, modern infrastructure, and global market access," the government stated, adding that agriculture has grown substantially, with farmers becoming key partners in India's development.

Under Modi’s "visionary leadership," no farmer is left behind. Notable achievements include: Establishment of 43,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), integration of 15,000 Mandis on the e-NAM portal, digital enrollment of nearly 2 crore farmers and 2.6 lakh traders, Rs 3.79 lakh crore in recorded agri-trade over 11 years, MSP allocations growing from Rs 7.41 lakh crore to Rs 23.61 lakh crore, and agricultural support increasing nearly threefold from Rs 8.5 lakh crore to Rs 25.49 lakh crore.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended these efforts, "Today, our farmers are empowered contributors to nation-building with self-respect." BJP President JP Nadda added that PM Modi's leadership has prioritised farmers through schemes like PM-Kisan and PM Fasal Bima Yojana, ensuring they receive deserved dignity and support.