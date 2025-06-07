PM Modi lays down five priorities for building disaster-resilient infrastructure

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has established a tsunami warning system that benefits as many as 29 countries.

He outlined nearly five key global priorities to strengthen Disaster Resilience, stressing that ‘strengthening early warning systems and coordination’ is very much crucial.

The Prime Minister also advocated that a global digital repository of the practices followed post-disasters would be beneficial for the entire world.

Addressing the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI)-2025 through videoconferencing on Saturday, PM Modi welcomed the participants to the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2025, marking its first-ever hosting in Europe and expressed gratitude to the President of France, H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron and the Government of France for their support in organizing the event.

Notably, Union Minister for Earth Science, Dr Jitendra Singh has gone to France to attend the United Nations Oceans Conference themed on ‘Shaping a Resilient Future for Coastal Regions'.

Underscoring the vulnerability of coastal regions and islands to natural disasters and climate change, PM Modi cited recent disasters, including Cyclone Remal in India and Bangladesh, Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean, Typhoon Yagi in South-east Asia, Hurricane Helene in the United States, Typhoon Usagi in the Philippines, and Cyclone Chido in parts of Africa.

He cited as how these disasters had caused significant damage to lives and property, reinforcing the need for resilient infrastructure and proactive disaster management.