Posters of absconding accused in Sambhal violence to be put up in other districts in Uttar Pradesh

Referring to one of the accused whose poster will be put up, he said the man wears white kurta-pyjama and sports a long beard.

His photos will be circulated among the public and videos shared with various police stations.

The SP also said a total of 12 cases -- one in Moradabad and 11 in Sambhal -- were registered in connection with the communal violence that broke out in this Uttar Pradesh district on November 24 last year.

Chargesheets have been filed in 11 of the cases and it will be filed soon in the remaining one.

A total of 89 accused are in jail and their appeals have been rejected by a court.

Clashes between locals and security personnel broke out in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to several others.