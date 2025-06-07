Process to vacate 18 ministries from Shastri, Nirman Bhavans set in motion

NEW DELHI: The process to vacate Shastri Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan — home to at least 18 central ministries — has begun to make way for the construction of Common Central Secretariat (CCS) buildings 4, 5, and 9 under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

According to government sources, ministries and departments housed in these two prominent office blocks have been notified and asked to prepare for relocation by October-November. In the interim, some ministries are expected to temporarily move for about two years to alternate locations, including the General Pool Office Accommodation (GPOA)-2 at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and the NBCC’s World Trade Centre complex at Nauroji Nagar.

Meanwhile, to ensure adequate space allocation, the Central Public Works Department has initiated a survey to assess the staff strength of each ministry operating from Shastri Bhawan. “CPWD teams will visit each room in both buildings to conduct a physical survey and determine space requirements,” officials said.

Sources further stated that space allocation in the nearly completed CCS buildings 1, 2, and 3 are set to begin within the next 7 to 10 days. Ministries currently operating out of North Block—especially the Finance and Home Ministries—are expected to be the first to move, with full relocation projected by August. The South Block evacuation is expected to follow three to four months later.