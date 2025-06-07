Tejashwi Yadav escapes mishap as truck rams convoy in Bihar, three security personnel injured

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had a miraculous escape when a truck ploughed into his convoy under Goraul police station limits in Vaishali district, around 40 km north of state capital, in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police said that Tejashwi and members of his convoy had a stopover at an eatery to have tea when a truck hit, leaving three people injured. The accident took place around 2 am when the truck driver lost control of his vehicle near a toll plaza. Acting promptly, police chased the truck, and took the driver into custody and also seized his vehicle.

The injured were admitted to Sadar Hospital at Hajipur, the district headquarters of Vaishali, where Tejaswhi later met them. He said that they had stopped for tea when the truck hit his convoy, only five feet away from him. “Had the truck been moving more uncontrollably, it could have even ran over us,” he remarked, adding that the district administration should take a stern action in this connection.

The mishap occurred when Tejashwi was returning from Madhepura to his residence in the state capital. Police sources said that a sub-inspector, a constable and a driver suffered injuries in the accident. The injured were stated to be part of the escort team accompanying the leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.