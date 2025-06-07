Thackeray tieup likely ahead of BMC elections

MUMBAI: There is growing speculation that the Thackeray cousins may unite to contest the BMC and other local body elections against their Mahayuti alliance partners.

On Friday, Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) indicated that his party will align with the people’s wishes.

When asked about his possible collaboration with his cousin MNS chief Raj Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) president said that whatever the people desire will happen. He also said that he will soon share “good news”.

Reacting to the developments, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said the Mahayuti would contest the election together and chose not to comment on statements unrelated to him. “This is a matter between the two brothers. I have nothing to do with this development that the media is reporting,” he added.

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut expressed confidence that Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray are capable enough to speak with each other. “I am confident that they will speak at the right time for the larger interest of Maharashtra and Marathi manoos.”