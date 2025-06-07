UP man kills himself on Bakrid as an offering to God

LUCKNOW: In a tragic incident, a Muslim man from Udhopur village in Deoria district of eastern UP allegedly died by suicide claiming he was offering himself as a sacrifice to the Almighty.

The victim identified as Ish Mohammad, 60, reportedly slit his throat with a knife on the occasion of Bakrid on Saturday. Hearing him groaning, the family members rushed to him, finding him lying in a pool of blood.

He was immediately rushed to Gorakhpur Medical College, where he died during the treatment.

According to the relatives, Mohammed is said to have written a note to the village Pradhan stating the goats he reared and nurtured like kids have been sacrificed on Bakrid. "So I hereby sacrifice myself and offer to Allah Rasool," he wrote.

"I am offering myself to Allah Rasool. No one has killed me. Bury me with patience." He also mentioned the exact location where he wished to be buried.

Ish Mohammad is survived by his wife and three sons. While two of his sons live with the family in Udhopur, the youngest is employed at a hotel in Mumbai.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)