Uttarakhand emerges as rainfall hotspot, outpaces neighbouring states

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand consistently receives significantly more rainfall than its neighbouring regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh. This continuous spell of wet weather keeps temperatures in the state relatively cooler.
“Uttarakhand’s annual average rainfall is a substantial 1477.6 mm,” stated the Meteorological Department, noting its lead over Himachal Pradesh (1245.1 mm) and Delhi (527.1 mm). The state also receives a heavy 1162.7 mm during the monsoon season, with July and August being the wettest months. Recent data shows that Dehradun recorded 23.2 mm of rain on June 3, highlighting the ongoing rainy spell.
The Meteorological Centre reported that Uttarakhand is currently experiencing persistent rainfall. Dehradun, the state capital, recorded 23.2 mm on June 3, 7.8 mm on June 4, and 0.4 mm on June 5. This steady rain has caused a noticeable drop in temperature, providing relief from the summer heat.
Meteorological data shows that Uttarakhand stands ahead of many neighbouring states in terms of rainfall. Himachal Pradesh records an annual average of 1245.1 mm, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh 1232.3 mm, west Uttar Pradesh 765.3 mm, Punjab 565.5 mm, and Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi together average 527.1 mm.
The Meteorological Centre’s records also show that Uttarakhand receives 1162.7 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season alone. Historically, the state has experienced above-average rainfall in three years — 2000, 2007, and 2010. There were also six years of minimum rainfall and 18 years of normal rainfall over the past 26 years.
An analysis of daily rainfall data from 1989 to 2018 shows varied trends across different districts in Uttarakhand. According to officials, districts such as Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Nainital have seen a significant rise in annual rainfall, while Pauri district has witnessed a decline in both monsoon and annual rainfall.
Explaining the reason behind the high rainfall in Uttarakhand, Dr. Bikram Singh, Director of the Meteorological Centre, told TNIE, “The monsoon primarily draws its moisture and precipitation from two main branches: the Arabian Sea branch and the Bay of Bengal branch. In Uttarakhand, the Bay of Bengal branch is significantly more dominant and potent, which is the primary reason why the state experiences comparatively higher rainfall.”