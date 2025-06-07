Uttarakhand emerges as rainfall hotspot, outpaces neighbouring states

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand consistently receives significantly more rainfall than its neighbouring regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh. This continuous spell of wet weather keeps temperatures in the state relatively cooler.

“Uttarakhand’s annual average rainfall is a substantial 1477.6 mm,” stated the Meteorological Department, noting its lead over Himachal Pradesh (1245.1 mm) and Delhi (527.1 mm). The state also receives a heavy 1162.7 mm during the monsoon season, with July and August being the wettest months. Recent data shows that Dehradun recorded 23.2 mm of rain on June 3, highlighting the ongoing rainy spell.

The Meteorological Centre reported that Uttarakhand is currently experiencing persistent rainfall. Dehradun, the state capital, recorded 23.2 mm on June 3, 7.8 mm on June 4, and 0.4 mm on June 5. This steady rain has caused a noticeable drop in temperature, providing relief from the summer heat.