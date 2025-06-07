West Bengal Minister Bratya Basu, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh cast in Bengali political thriller

KOLKATA: West Bengal minister Bratya Basu and his Trinamool Congress colleague Kunal Ghosh are set to appear in a Bengali film on the mystery behind the disappearance of a female university official.

The thriller will recapture Kolkata's political arena of 1997 when the CPI(M)-led Left Front was in power in West Bengal.

The movie 'Karpur' (camphor) is based on a book, 'Antardhaner Nepathye' (behind the disappearance), which had references to a real life incident. It will cast Ghosh, who is a journalist-turned-TMC secretary, and Basu, the education minister and an acclaimed actor-director.

"The film is an intense political thriller. It is entirely fictional having no resemblance with any real-life incident or personality," director Arindam Sil told PTI.

Ghosh is essaying the role of a political leader, while Basu is portraying the character of a seasoned officer of the homicide section of the Kolkata Police. The role has been conceived keeping Basu in mind, Sil said.

"For Kunal, his spontaneity before the camera, his way of speaking and his political acumen made him an automatic choice for the (politician's) role," the director added.

Celebrated actor Rituparna Sengupta essays the role of the missing university official.

In the movie, 22 years after the disappearance, two investigative reporters of a news portal begin research into the incident and stumble upon many startling facts and the mystery is unfolded, sources in the production house said, revealing the storyline.

The film will hit the floors next month.

Ghosh shared a picture of the script reading session on social media.

"New cinema Karpur. Director Arindam Sil reading script. This was the first session. New experience for me as an actor. Amazing script," he said in the post in Bengali.