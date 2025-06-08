16 arrested in Assam for illegal cattle slaughter during Eid; CM Himanta vows 'strict action'

He said in five instances, cattle parts were found from places including near Cotton University in Guwahati, Dhubri, Hojai and Sribhumi districts.

“We are committed to preserving communal harmony, but not at the cost of lawlessness or cruelty. Please be clear that strict action will be taken against all violators — irrespective of faith or background,” he further wrote.

Consumption of beef is not illegal in the state, but the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, bans cattle slaughter and sale of beef in localities where Hindus, Jains and Sikhs are in the majority and in areas within a five-km radius of a temple or satra (Vaishnavite monastery).

On Sunday, a huge number of people from the Hindu and Muslim communities came out in Hojai to hold protests separately, and they blocked roads and clashed with the police, the officer said.

"While the Hindus blocked roads at Barpukhuri area, where suspected cattle meat pieces were found at three places on Saturday. Following that, Muslims also came out and blocked a road at Bhuyanpatty as a countermeasure," he said.

A section of the mob at Bhuyanpatty clashed with the police personnel who resorted to "mild lathi-charge" to disperse the protesters, the officer said.

"The situation is now under control, and we have deployed additional forces from central paramilitary agencies. We are closely monitoring the development," he said.

The protest in Barpukhuri area is still underway, and the administration is talking to the agitators to clear the blockade.