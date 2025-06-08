Army chief reviews operational preparedness along LAC in Uttarakhand

NEW DELHI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday visited forward posts along the LAC in the Garhwal, Uttarakhand region to review the operational and administrative readiness of the deployed forces.

The Army in its statement said, "During his visit, the COAS interacted with troops guarding the frontiers and commended them for their unwavering dedication, resilience, and professionalism. He emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards of operational preparedness and constant vigilance."

Later in the day, the COAS inaugurated Ibex Tarana 88.4 FM, the first-of-its-kind Community Radio Station based in Jyotirmath, Uttarakhand.

The station is envisioned as a vital platform for local expression, knowledge sharing, and the preservation of cultural heritage. Its broadcasts will include programmes on education, environment, weather, entertainment, employment, disaster preparedness, tourism, health, and traditional arts.

In his inaugural podcast, the COAS remarked, "Ibex Tarana is not just a radio station-it is a powerful medium to amplify the voice of youth. It will bring the community together, promote local talent, and reconnect people with their cultural roots."

On this occasion, the COAS also felicitated distinguished veterans with the Veterans Achievement Award in recognition of their outstanding contributions to nation-building and social development.

Uttarakhand, along with Himachal Pradesh form the Middle Sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Uttarakhand is also defined into Kumaon and Garhwal regions. There are around 22 Passes in the Middle Sector dotted on 545 kilometres and including the boundaries shared with Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.