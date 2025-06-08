Assam flood situation improves; 3.37 lakh in 12 districts affected

GUWAHATI/ RANGIA: The flood situation in Assam continued to improve with the affected population and area decreasing to around 3.37 lakh in 12 districts, respectively, officials said on Sunday.

An official bulletin said that the total death toll in this year's floods and landslides is at 23, including six killed in mudslides, till Saturday.

Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were on a receding trend, though a few of these continued to flow above the danger mark.

Following this, ferry services which had been suspended since last week, will be partially restored over the Brahmaputra during the day.

The Brahmaputra was flowing over the danger level at Dhubri, Kopili at Dharamtul, Barak at BP Ghat and Kushiyara at Sribhumi till Saturday evening.